Campaign to save Carnforth village's last remaining pub gathers momentum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An innovative campaign to save a Carnforth village’s last remaining pub has had a fantastic response.

Burton-in-Lonsdale last month launched a much awaited share offer in a bid to bring The Punch Bowl Inn into community ownership.

At a packed meeting, the Share Prospectus was presented to villagers and the purchase of shares went live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, residents and friends of the small village have responded in huge numbers to the share offer which launched on July 11.

The Punch Bowl Inn, Burton in Lonsdale.

At its close on August 8, The Community Benefit Society set up to head the campaign had 293 members and had raised a massive £230,558 from the sale of shares. The management team have now taken the decision to extend the share offer until midnight on September 8.

“Too many rural communities are dying because of the loss of such vital community facilities and Burton does not wish to be just one more village without a successful pub at its heart,” said a spokesperson.

"We are getting there, but we still need to reach our minimum target of £275,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With applications still coming in and a little more time, we really believe that we can achieve our goal.”

Society members say they know there are still those who are intending to invest as they continue to receive enquiries from people further afield who are just learning about the campaign, and from people locally who have been away.

The spokesperson added: "We wish to take every opportunity within our project timeline to reach our optimum target of £445,000 which will enable the vision we have for the Punch Bowl to become a reality.

"Whilst we are still awaiting news regarding our Community Ownership Fund application, we do have other ongoing applications for additional Grant Funding and Tax Relief schemes which we won’t know about until September and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would love to hear from anyone, wherever they may be, who would like to be a part of achieving something very special.”

For anyone interested, the website at https://www.burtoncommunityinn.com/ has all the information. You can also follow the Facebook page - Burton in Lonsdale Community Inn