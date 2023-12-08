Call on Lancaster residents to share memories of Mill Race area in documentary

A team of filmmakers is looking for Lancaster residents to share their experiences of the ‘Mill Race’ area of the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Mill Race: On the Edge’ is a short experimental documentary that explores and celebrates the lives of people in and around the Lancaster High Street Heritage Action Zone.

The area includes Phoenix Street, North Road, Nile Street, Pitt Street, St. Leonard’s Gate, Lodge Street, Rosemary Lane, Church Street, Butterfield Street and Damside Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film is part of the Mill Race Programme of cultural commissions in Lancaster and is funded by Historic England, Lancaster University and Lancaster City Council and managed by Lancaster Arts and a citizens’ consortium.

Charles Fletcher is the lead artist and filmmaker for the documentary about Mill Race in Lancaster.

The project is also supported by the film department at Lancaster University.

Mill Race:On the Edge is one of the final art projects commissioned during the three-year programme that aims to deliver a wide range of place-based cultural opportunities to help reveal and experience the area’s unique histories and distinctiveness.

The film crew is led by Dr Charles Fletcher who is an artist and filmmaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Mill Race area of Lancaster has many powerful stories to tell and this project offers a chance to make that history more visible for the people of Lancaster.”

For more information about the Mill Race Programme, please visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/ideas/call-out-for-proposals-mill-race-cultural-programme

Filming will take place in and around the Mill Race area during December.