Buxton 1-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City ended their winless run with a hard fought three points away to Buxton on Saturday.

City gave a great account of themselves to give Craig Stanley his first win as caretaker boss and the first points on the road this season.

It was a familiar circumstance early on with Buxton oozing confidence, piling the pressure on Lancaster.

It didn’t take long for Buxton to be rewarded for their efforts when Diego De Giralomo volleyed in past debutant City keeper, Jack Sims, from a corner.

After the goal, however, Buxton looked far too casual on the ball and City did start to settle into the game.

Whilst Buxton looked the more dangerous on the counter the Dolly Blues weregradually getting a foothold in the game.

Sims started in goal having only just signed on loan from Blackpool and was on hand to smartly save on several occasions.

City had their first big chance on the half hour mark from a corner but the header was denied by Buxton stopper Theo Roberts.

Shortly after, Matt Blinkhorn tried his luck, running at the Buxton defence, only to drive a right footed effort wide of the post.

Into the second half and, despite a slow start, Bradley Grayson had the first big chance for Buxton turning the City defence inside out before hitting a weak shot into the safe hands of Sims.

Lancaster swiftly countered the home side, putting a cross in which was met by Lewis Fensome who drove the ball into the bottom corner to equalise.

The equaliser only made City grow in confidence and they started attacking in numbers.

Blinkhorn again driving at the Buxton back line, found space and unleashed one from the edge but failed to hit the target.

City then won a corner and Blinkhorn was denied by a super save from Roberts, the Buxton brilliantly keeping out the City forward’s header.

With 20 minutes to go Buxton went close to regaining the lead when centre back Tom Dean volleyed just past the near post and with just minutes remaining they had a huge chance to win the game.

Coppin flew down the right flank and floated a great ball across goal, only for Alex Brown to strike a half volley inches over.

In the last minute Buxton were made to pay for their missed chances as Glenn Steel rose highest from a corner to power a header past Roberts to make it 2-1.

There was still time for some late drama though.

First, Tom Dean’s long range effort went just wide and then with the game’s final chance Sims produced a spectacular save to rescue a hard earned three points for the Dolly Blues.