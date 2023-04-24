Busy Heysham convenience store reopens after £150k refurbishment
A Heysham convenience store has officially reopened after a £150,000 refurbishment.
Tarnbrook Stores on Kingsway has been converted to Premier’s latest store format with bright, modern fascia and new interior signage, and owner James Brown says he is delighted with the results.
“I have owned this store for over 10 years, and this is the first time it’s had work of this scale done,” he said.
"Our regular customers have been coming to us for as long as I can remember, and I think the new look of the store has exceeded their expectations.”
The internal signage as well as the counter in the store have been replaced, along with window graphics, an impressive LED-backlit spirits display, and a bakery display with freshly made pies and cream cakes.
The store had its official launch day on Thursday (April 20) when goodie bags were handed out to the first 100 customers.