Busy Heysham convenience store reopens after £150k refurbishment

A Heysham convenience store has officially reopened after a £150,000 refurbishment.

By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Tarnbrook Stores on Kingsway has been converted to Premier’s latest store format with bright, modern fascia and new interior signage, and owner James Brown says he is delighted with the results.

“I have owned this store for over 10 years, and this is the first time it’s had work of this scale done,” he said.

"Our regular customers have been coming to us for as long as I can remember, and I think the new look of the store has exceeded their expectations.”

Owner James Brown on the store's launch day
Owner James Brown on the store's launch day
The internal signage as well as the counter in the store have been replaced, along with window graphics, an impressive LED-backlit spirits display, and a bakery display with freshly made pies and cream cakes.

The store had its official launch day on Thursday (April 20) when goodie bags were handed out to the first 100 customers.

James said: “We have historically traded well at the store but we didn’t have the range we wanted, especially for chilled foods and drinks which is in such high demand.

“We wanted to raise the bar with this store and give our shoppers everything they need including fresh produce so we can provide our community with the essentials they require.”

