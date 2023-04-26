Busy A6 closed due to collision at Galgate near Lancaster
Emergency services closed the busy A6 at Galgate following a traffic collision.
By Brian Ellis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 19:58 BST
Main Road, which takes traffic in and out of Lancaster, was shut down in both directions from Chapel Lane to Salford Road during the teatime rush hour, causing long tailbacks.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.
It is not known how many vehicles were involved or if there have been any serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “The road is fully closed while we deal with an RTC.”