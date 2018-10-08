Winter recycling centre opening times come into force across Lancashire

Lancashire County Council are reminding residents of changes to the region's recycling centre opening times.
From the October 1 until March 31, 2018 recycling centres across the county will be closing earlier than in the summer months.
Winter opening times will be operation from 8am to 5pm seven days-a-week at the following centres; Haslingdon, Burnley, Altham, Barnoldswick, Chorley, Clitheroe, Skelmersdale, Farington, Burscough, Preston, Longridge, Garstang, Lytham, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Carnforth.
For more information visit: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres/