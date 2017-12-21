Village pub wins accolade for second year running

The Greyhound in Halton has won the title of Lancaster Guardian Pub of the Year for the second year running.

Landlord Anthony Rooker said he was surprised to win the accolade for the second time - but “its great that we have managed to get it again!”

The trophy the pub has won will be taking pride of place on a special shelf, along with league trophies belonging to Halton football team, who The Greyhound sponsor.

Anthony, who has been landlord at the pub for two years, said: “We have had a refurbishment this year, the first in 20 years, and we have done a lot better as a result. We have tried to combine sports with dining and I think it has worked.

“We get a lot of support in the local community and after the refurbishment we have had new customers not just from Halton but from Lancaster and Morecambe.

“The bypass has done us good as well.”

The pub industry has been declining over the past few years but Anthony says pubs have to change to target different markets.

He said: “The key is that times are changing and people are spending more on what they are going to do, but are doing it less.

“We try and make that experience better once rather than three times.”The Greyhound hosts a full mixture of bands and solo singers on Friday and Saturday, from acoustic, folk and more.

The pub also has band nights , Northern soul nights and DJ nights.

Along with Anthony there are 16 members of staff who work at the pub.

Anthony said: “It’s credit to the team that this (the award) has been achieved.”

For Christmas, The Greyhound is busy constructing Santa’s Grotto which will open tomorrow, Friday.

The entrance is £4 and every child will receive a present suitable for their age.The Greyhound will be donating a portion of the proceeds to St John’s Hospice.