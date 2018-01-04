Trains cancelled between Lancaster and Morecambe during strike action

There will be train cancellations between Lancaster and Morecambe next week during a planned three day rail strike.

Northern has released its revised timetables for the three days of RMT strike action on Monday 8, Wednesday 10 and Friday 12 January.

There will be no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe, and Lancaster and Settle, but there will be a very limited bus replacement service in operation.

Northern said it aims to run around 1,350 services each day across the north of England, equating to more than 50 per cent of its normal timetable.

Rail union RMT said it was striking over plans for Driver Controlled Operation of trains and a future where at least half of Northern trains run without a second safety critical member of staff on board.

The union said proposals would mean nearly half a million trains a year running on Northern without the crucial safety guarantee of the second, safety-critical member of staff on board.

R‎MT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members are angry and frustrated that yet again a genuine opportunity to make progress in talks yesterday has been kicked into touch by the pig-headed and intransigent attitude of Arriva Rail North who simply want their staff to surrender to their demands to axe guards from half their trains regardless of the safety consequences.

“RMT was prepared to enter into a serious discussion around operational models similar to agreements reached in Wales and Scotland but the door was slammed in our faces.

“As a result of the Arriva Rail North attitude the action goes ahead in defence of rail safety, access and security and the public will understand that we are fighting in the interests of rail passengers across the region.

“This dispute is about putting public safety before private profit and that is the message we will be sending out on the picket lines from Monday.”

Sharon Keith, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Services across the three days will be busy as many people are returning to work and school after the Christmas break.

“We are doing all we can to keep our customers on the move and are focussing on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm to get people to work and home again. Between these hours we will run more than 60% of our normal weekday timetable. We will also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running.

“We ask everyone to take time to plan their journeys carefully, allow extra time for travel and regularly check for service updates on our website.”

Details of the revised timetables, as well as other information about the impact of the RMT strike action, can be found on Northern’s website HERE. Train running information can also be found on National Rail Enquires website.

Northern said it is in the process of modernising its network.

The programme will see 98 new trains, 243 updated trains, faster and more frequent services, more space for customers, and better stations.

It said staff will be more visible and available than ever before as part of the plans.

Sharon Keith added: “Modernising your journey means making changes to how we support our customers, including the conductors’ role.

“We want everyone to get behind our modernisation and investment so the wealth of benefits can be felt by everyone across the North.

“Northern is still prepared to guarantee jobs and pay for conductors for the next eight years if we can reach an agreement with RMT on how our colleagues can deliver better customer service.

“The Government has also guaranteed the employment of conductors beyond 2025 and into the next franchise if RMT ends its dispute.”

Customers who travel on 8, 10 or 12 January and experience delays of 30 minutes or more, can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme. Those with season tickets that don’t include buses, trams or ferries, who decide not to travel due to strike action, can also claim compensation. All claims can be made using the Delay Repay process on Northern’s website or by collecting a form at any staffed station.