Sustainable fashion to go on show at Lancaster exhibition

A unique day of fashion workshops, exhibitors and a bespoke catwalk show will be unveiled in Lancaster on October 20.

Created by Lancaster seamstress Gabriella Bavone and supported by The Growing Club CIC, the Slow Fashion will showcase handmade stalls and workshops, from jewellery makers and clothing designers to traditional crafts like spinning, all with sustainable and eco-conscious fashion ethics.

The event has been backed by international hair and makeup artists and photographers.

Jenny Atkinson, a Lancaster designer and owner of Fabrix in North Road, is exhibiting at the Slow Fashion event.

She said: “The teaching of sewing skills in schools has declined, but I have noticed an increase in community-based courses and groups.

“I particularly love to see parents or grandparents bringing children in to choose fabric for a project. There is a huge amount of satisfaction when you can say you have made something yourself, especially when someone compliments you on an outfit.

“I am looking forward to The Slow Fashion Show as it will bring local makers and designers together under one roof and enhance the sense that we’re all part of a community with a shared passion.”

The event also aims to raise concerns about “Fast Fashion”, which is both unsustainable and damaging to the environment. The event takes place at the Ashton Hall in Lancaster, with stalls and workshops between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, and the catwalk between 7pm and 9pm.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.slowfashionlancaster.com.

Jane Binnion, founder of The Growing Club in Lancaster, said: “As an ethical business trainer, I am absolutely delighted to be involved with this event here in Lancaster.

“Sustainability is key to our work and we now have an opportunity to raise this with regards to what has become a throw-away fashion industry.

“We will showcase the talented women and men who make clothes and accessories with love and care to last for years.

“To have a day of local craftspeople sharing their time-honoured skills with the community, followed by a bespoke evening catwalk event, will be an unmissable date in the calendar.”