Success again for Bombay Balti

Bombay Balti in Lancaster has won Curry House of the Year for the second time in a row.

Naz Khan and his family have owned and run Bombay Balti for the past 15 years.

Naz Khan said“I feel very proud. Everybody does their best and we hope the customers like it.

“Thank God people like our style and and our food because without their support we wouldn’t be where we are.

“I’d like to thank all our customers for voting for us.”

Bombay Balti is currently undergoing refurbishment and is due to open late October/early November.

Naz said: “We are having a total refurbishment and having a lot of changes but the food isn’t changing!.”

Naz Khan and his family also own Castle Stone Grill in Lancaster.

The Far Pavilion Tandoori ,Carnforth came in second place and Spice Touch, Carnforth was third.