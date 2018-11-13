Road closed after 7-vehicle collision near Morecambe

A busy road was closed tonight as emergency services dealt with a seven-vehicle collision near Morecambe.

The A683 Bay Gateway was the scene of the pile-up at around 6pm tonight.

The road was eventually blocked to assist emergency services who were in attendance.

The road was blocked from Morecambe Road down to Mellishaw Lane

An eye witness who drove past the scene shortly after it happened said: "There were five police cars, three vehicles, an ambulance and part of one lane was cordoned off."

Those involved in the crash were thought to have suffered only minor injuries.

The road was due to reopen at around 7.30pm.