Residents can have say on proposed new Energy Recovery Facility in Heysham

Residents living in Heysham are being consulted on a proposed new Energy Recovery Facility that could be delivered in the area.

Veolia, a UK leader in environmental solutions, is bringing forward the plans in response to Lancashire’s household waste treatment needs.

The Energy Recovery Facility would deliver substantial economic investment of approximately £200m, with up to 45 new full-time jobs and support the Heysham Gateway regeneration and North-West Energy Coast initiatives.

The facility represents a sustainable approach to treat the County’s waste and will create enough electricity to power 60,000 homes a year as well as economic benefits for the local community.

The plans will deliver tender opportunities for local businesses and suppliers and create up to 350 construction jobs as well as indirect employment during the build programme.

Veolia has extensive experience in delivering and operating such facilities and will provide training opportunities for young people through its apprenticeship scheme and those of its contractors.

Currently, Lancashire’s waste is being sent to landfill or is treated outside of the cunty and the plant will provide a sustainable low carbon treatment solution.

Ahead of submitting a planning application, Veolia is launching a public consultation to understand the views of residents regarding the proposals.

The consultation, which will run for a four-week period beginning Thursday, November 8, will provide people with a chance to provide their comments on a number of topics, including the design of the building.

A two-day public exhibition will take place on Thursday, November 15, between 4pm and 8pm and Saturday, November 17, between 10am and 2pm at Heysham Golf Club.

A dedicated project website will also be available throughout this time and can be accessed at www.veolia.co.uk/heysham.