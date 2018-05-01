RBS to close branches in Preston and central Lancashire

Banking giant RBS has announced the closure of hundreds of bank branches, with the loss of 792 jobs.

Among the branches to face the axe are dozens across Lancashire and the North West - including Fulwood, Penwortham, Chorley, Leyland, Garstang and Lancaster.

Several branches in West Lancashire and the Fylde coast are also closing.

In total 162 branches across the UK will close.

The lender, still 72 per cent owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business.

As a result, the group has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.

RBS said: “Following a review of the branch network in England and Wales a decision has been taken to close 162 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“As a result of this process, around 792 roles will be made redundant, and we will seek to support our colleagues with the option to leave on a voluntary basis.”

Last year, RBS avoided the compulsory sale of Williams & Glyn, which had been ordered by regulators as part of the bank’s obligations under state aid rules following its £45 billion Government bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

The first branch locally to close will be Garstang on August 13, followed by Lancaster on August 30.

The Fulwood branch will close on November 1, Penwortham on November 12, Chorley on November 20 and Leyland on November 27.

The bank’s website is directing customers to their nearest alternative branch.