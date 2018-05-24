Putting Lancashire’s charity money in the right place

There are plenty of philanthropists out there in Lancashire.

Hundreds of Lancashire firms want to make a difference

But they have not always got the time

They might have a great idea and a good cause and then run out of steam.

If so –you need to get in touch with the Lancashire Community Foundation.

They will make sure your charity money will go precisely where you want it to go

The Community Foundation is an independent charity that promotes local giving to address local disadvantage

The Community Foundation offers a wealth of experience, knowledge, expertise and bespoke advice to ensure that your giving has the greatest impact where it is most needed.

Since 2007, it has distributed in excess of £12 million to charities and community groups in Lancashire.

Its knowledge of the sector allows it to find and reach charities in our community, including lesser-known charities operating at a grassroots level; ensuring charitable awards create lasting change.

It works as part of a national network of 46 UK Community Foundations that undertake a strategic and robust grant making service, which contributes to achieving maximum impact in local communities.

The need for Community Foundation for Lancashire was realised in 2004, when its sister foundation, Community Foundation for Merseyside began distributing grants in Lancashire.

In 2007, it became an independent charity with its own governing documents and charity number and, having worked with over 650 community groups across Lancashire, have become one of the region’s leading grant makers.

The Foundation helps individuals, families, companies, charitable trusts, public sector bodies and organisations such as Comic Relief, the Big Lottery Fund and John Laing, connect, support and invest in Lancashire’s communities through charitable giving.

Some firms are happy to associate their firm with charity work.

Others want to remain anonymous and work behind the scenes.

The Foundations is happy to help them all.

There is a modest charge to administer grants - as the Foundation has overheads and nine full-time staff to pay.

Rae Brooke, chief executive of the Community Foundations for Lancashire and Meryside and Karen Morris, community philanthropy director are key figures.

Rae said: “We want to appeal to businesses or investors who want to make an impact locally or investors - come and talk to us.

“If you have a business and want to something that wil make a difference alone of collectively - come and talk to us.”

In Lancashire, the Foundation works with the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and its BIBAs Foundation for young people arising out of its annaul awards campaign.

Norman Tenray of the Chamber says: “It is crucial all applications which go before the Foundation’s committee have been suitably scrutinised.

“We have to ensure every penny of this vital resource is being used to support those enterprising individuals which require the support the most.

“In the Lancashire Community Foundation, we have a partner with decades of experience of working with such people.”

The Foundation will also distribute the Cuadrilla community benefit fund arising out of shale gas proceeds.

And in the future, the Lancashire Foundation is set to launch a Women’s Fund

Karen Morris said: “If a company has a charity of the year or people have funds they want to put to good use and they are not sure how to go about it, we can help with that.

“Please get in touch”