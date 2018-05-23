Plans to demolish Lancaster bar to make way for student flats

Plans to demolish a nightclub and bar in the city centre and replace it with student accommodation have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

Students accommodation developer Cityblock has submitted plans to demolish The Apothecary, formerly The Lounge, in Penny Street and build a five storey student block on the site with a single shop on the ground floor.

The development would be similar in design to other Cityblock sites in Lancaster city centre.

It would include en-suite student bedrooms within cluster flats and studios for open rent over a single large commercial ground floor.

It is not yet clear when the Apothecary will close if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Trevor Bargh, CEO of City Portfolio Ltd and CityBlock Ltd said: “This month we applied for planning permission for 85-89 Penny Street, Lancaster, to develop a bespoke high-quality, six storey student accommodation development.

“This follows in-depth engagement with key stakeholders including two pre-application meetings and a positive meeting with the members’ committee in April, in which everyone in attendance was very supportive of our plans.

“The development site on Penny Street is located in the City Centre Conservation Area.

“Our application proposals aim to deliver a transformational change for the site, providing student accommodation of the highest standard within a key townscape building.

“The design proposals respect the historic context whilst expressing and celebrating the building’s new function as a vibrant living space for students, with an exciting ground floor retail offering.”

The cluster flats are to have between five and ten bedrooms containing bedroom/study spaces with large open plan communal spaces containing, kitchens, dining spaces and lounge areas.

The site is located at the junction of Penny Street and Marton Street and consists of two properties, the Apothecary and an adjacent terrace property which is now vacant but was previously occupied by Swinton Insurance.