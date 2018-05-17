Patisserie shop opens its doors in Lancaster

Patisserie Valerie is due to open its new cafe in Lancaster on Tuesday May 22.

The cafe chain specialises in luxury handmade cakes and patisserie and offers afternoon teas.

Patisserie Valerie sells tea, coffee and pastries.

The store is also a place to order and collect celebration cakes perfect for birthdays, anniversary and parties, as well as wedding cakes. Customers can choose from Valerie’s signature range of gateaux and wedding cakes or use the company’s innovative create-a-cake tool to design their own. Patisserie Valerie also offers a bespoke cake service for birthday, wedding and other special occasion cakes which can be discussed with a member of staff in store.

Paul May, CEO of Patisserie Holdings PLC said: “The opening of our first store in Lancaster is a fantastic opportunity to expand our brand into a new area and reach out to new and existing customers. We’ve received numerous requests to open a store in Lancaster, so we very much hope that our customers enjoy the delicious treats that we have to offer!”