More women like to party these days

We all know that Lancashire women enjoy a good night out as much as men.

Now Preston-based ticketing outlet Skiddle has revealed that women are buying a record number of tickets to live music events.

Skiddle is a major hub for a wide range of events from concerts at Preston Guild Hall and gigs in the city to major UK festivals.

Skiddle says that over the past five years, women have grown their market share of overall ticket sales by 22 per cent.

And in 2018, female music lovers out-purchased men by 13 per cent on average.

Music festival tickets are where women are most dominant.

In 2018, women bought 65 per cent more music festival tickets than men - an increase of 35 per cent on 2017.

In recent years, a call for greater diversity across festival line-ups has been the focus of much media scrutiny.

A move towards more equal representation on stage could be one of the reasons female ticket buyers are growing in confidence.

A shift towards events being safer and more inclusive could also contribute to this trend.

Victoria Bamber, Head of Campaigns at Skiddle, said: “It is incredibly encouraging to release this data which shows women are now buying more tickets than ever before to live music events.

“Above all, music should be about inclusivity and accessibility, and whilst we all know that this sometimes isn’t the case, it is fantastic to see that women are taking more ownership over how they and their friends spend their free time.”

Skiddle has had its most successful year to date, reporting a 30 per cent increase in turnover and gross ticket sales of £60m.