Leighton Hall Steams Back for Second Award

It’s full steam ahead for Leighton Hall this autumn, as they celebrate their second award of 2018 for an innovative Dual Day Out in partnership with Carnforth Station.

More than 400 people attended the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018, hosted by Marketing Lancashire at Imperial Banqueting, Preston.

The Leighton Hall team were awarded Highly Commended for Visitor Experience, presented by Blackpool-born TV and West End stage star Jodie Prenger.

'Brief Encounter with Leighton Hall' was introduced in 2017 after they spotted a demand from coach and tour operators for a multi attraction day out.

They organised a stylish day out incorporating classic steam at Carnforth’s famous railway station and heritage centre, followed by an elegant afternoon at the historic house.

Bookings doubled in 2018, seeing the team steam ahead of national nominees to receive the Bronze Award in the Making Coaches a Better Choice category at the UK Coach Awards earlier this season.

Delighted owner Suzie Reynolds said: “I cannot tell you how thrilled we are to receive awards of this calibre. We have an amazing loyal and committed 'family' of staff at the Hall, and a great working partnership with Carnforth Station. Such respected industry recognition really acknowledges and values the hard work everyone puts in. It was a fantastic evening, and I am so proud of the whole team.”

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said; “A thriving Lancashire tourism sector contributes to the economy, to employment, to the culture, the quality of life and the prosperity of Lancashire. The LTAs reminds us of the diversity the county has and how privileged we are to have such amazing experiences to offer visitors.”