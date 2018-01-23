Lancaster textiles firm invests £650,000 in new machinery

A Lancaster based fabric printing company has announced a major £650,000 investment in its digital fabric printing capability.

The new machinery is part of Caton Road based Standfast & Barracks’ ambitious investment and expansion strategy to increase its international customer base.

The 90-year-old premium fabric printer is the first UK textile company to invest in the new Durst Alpha 190 multi-pass textile technology, a state of the art pigment digital printer aimed at the production of home textiles and apparel.

Standfast & Barracks says the technology will herald a new era in digital fabric printing – delivering a more flexible, efficient and reliable printing technology, compared with the single-pass trend.

Standfast & Barracks MD Stephen Thomas said: “Our new machinery will open up an exciting new world of possibilities for our discerning customers, who will benefit from enhanced quality across the board, as well as the choice to print in more affordable man-made fabrics if they wish to.

Unlike pre-existing technology, the new machinery prints to much higher standards on man-made fibres such as polyesters and viscose – paving the way for advances in more-cost-effective synthetic fabrics.

“Of equal value to customers, is our unique in-house design studio, which provides a world-class creative service for companies who require assistance in that area.

“From design, right through to fabric sourcing, printing and finishing, we manage the whole process to ensure exacting quality control at every stage.”

A new “intelligent feed system” also means the machinery adapts automatically to different roll diameters, while an integrated spray system allows materials to be chemically pre-treated before printing.

These factors will provide a much greater diversity of quality, hardwearing fabrics for its fashion and home textiles customers, without the expense and set up time involved in traditional screen printing.