Lancaster and Morecambe MPs rule out second EU referendum

Lancaster MP Cat Smith has ruled out a second referendum on Brexit but insists Parliament should have a vote on the final deal.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris has also ruled out a second referendum, and said he is now 100 per cent behind leaving the EU.

Cat Smith speaking in Parliament.

Both MPs supported remain in the referendum on June 23 2016, but 51.1 per cent of the Lancaster District voted to leave on a 72.6 per cent turnout.

As the government continues to negotiate leaving the EU, Ms Smith said “divisions and incompentence” within the Conservative Party are putting jobs and the economy at risk.

Mr Morris said that Brexit wasn’t affecting investment in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

“Labour respect the referendum result and will fight for a Brexit deal that protects jobs, the economy and rights,” said Ms Smith.

David Morris MP asking a question at Prime Minister's Questions

“In order to avoid a cliff-edge for our economy, Labour would seek to negotiate a transitional period on the same basic terms as now – including within the Single Market and a Customs Union with the EU, abiding by the common rules of both.

“Beyond that, Labour would seek to negotiate a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union to ensure that there are no tariffs with Europe, to support our manufacturing industry and to help avoid any need for a hard border in Northern Ireland.

“This arrangement would ensure the UK would have an appropriate say on any new trade deal terms.

Labour would also negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market that retains the benefits, including full tariff-free access, no new impediments to trade and put a floor under existing rights, standards and protections.

“Tory divisions and incompetence over Brexit are putting jobs and the economy at risk. The Tories have not offered any viable way to ensure frictionless trade with Europe, protect our manufacturing industry or prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland.

“A second referendum is not our policy and wasn’t in our manifesto. Labour has always insisted that Parliament has a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.”

Mr Morris said: “I said before the referendum I would honour whatever decision my constituents made whether that be in our out. In our area we voted out and that is the outcome that I am now 100 per cent behind. For me this issue is black and white, I promised to stick by what people wanted as did the Government and Theresa May is now getting on with delivering it.

“I do not think that it is helpful to have a running commentary on the process, this is a negotiation and in order to have a strong position we need to keep our cards close to our chest. We will not be having a round two or second referendum we are getting on with it.

“Brexit locally is not affecting investment in our area, Peel Ports have just invested £10m at the Port on a new link bridge, which I opened on Friday.

“In our area the M6 Link Road is creating a positive economic story over and above anything to do with Brexit.

“When I speak to people in the community including businesses the last thing they want is a second referendum and more uncertainty.

“People just want us to get on with coming out and that is exactly what we are doing.”