From Tesco to Network Rail - these are 13 of the most exciting new jobs in the North West for 2019
Hoping to begin the new year with a career change?
There are plenty of exciting job opportunities currently on offer in the North West.
1. Project Manager NHS, Information Governance - Preston
We are seeking delivery driven, forward thinking individuals with an excellent IG knowledge base, including Data Protection, Freedom of Information, Confidentiality and Caldicott principles. https://bit.ly/2C9AG3I
Customer Assistant General Merchandise, Tesco - Wigan''Within one shift you could be guiding a customer to a product, serving on the checkouts, helping to fill shelves, taking a delivery or moving stock around the warehouse. https://bit.ly/2Rjw4lT
3. Weekend Refuge Assistant, The Calico Group, Preston
To work as a member of the recovery refuge accommodation team providing practical housing and administration support, including health, safety and security measures in a supported housing environment. https://bit.ly/2SJF1Sc