For sale: Former Blackpool chapel on Whitegate Drive is now a luxury pad

A giant fish tank sits in an alcove which formerly housed an organ, while a swimming pool has been built where the altar once stood.

Meanwhile the old gents’ toilets are now a guest bedroom.

Welcome to one of Blackpool’s most unusual home conversions.

The former First Church of Christ Scientist on Whitegate Drive has been transformed into a plush pied-à-terre.

The chapel was built in 1926 and was originally the hall serving the adjacent Church of Christ Scientist.

But when that was redeveloped as flats in 1987, it became the main church.

The restoration has been carried out to reflect the ecclesiastical heritage of the building, with a cantilever balcony overlooking the main living space and coving designed as arches.

Even the steel hinges on the doors have tiny churches engraved into them.

Original 1920s radiators have been fitted to complement the era the church was built in while all the stairways and doors are oak.

A double stairway has been installed leading up to a new mezzanine floor which leads onto upstairs bedrooms and out into a roof garden.

It is currently on the market with Roman James Estates, Blackpool, with an asking price of £495,000.