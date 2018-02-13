Final Local Plan reveals sites for 12,000 new homes in Lancaster district

A new Local Plan for the Lancaster District reveals the sites chosen for future development of housing and employment.

Lancaster City Council, which has produced the plan, is now seeking public opinion on whether it is “legally compliant and sound”.

The plan, which has been subject to extensive consultation, will guide development in the Lancaster district until at least 2031.

The final draft plans for just over 12,000 new homes across the district and also includes details of where new housing and employment sites will be built to help create potentially 9,500 new jobs.

The main new housing sites include the proposed Bailrigg Garden Village, with 3,500 homes, 900 homes to the east of The Ridge, 700 homes on the new Bay Gateway near Beaumont Hall, 200 at Lundsfield Quarry, near Carnforth, and 500 on land south of Windermere Road, Carnforth.

The rest of the 12,056 new homes are non-strategic site delivery (1,241), development opportunities (925), non-allocated sites with permission (1,679), student accommodation (1,407), 22 new homes in the Arnside and Silverdale AONB, additional supply including Neighbourhood Plan delivery expectations (1,385), and completions between 2011 and 2016 (1,442).

It also includes land allocations for the open spaces, shops and community facilities necessary to create places people want to live, work and do business.

Councillors formally approved publication of the Local Plan in December and there is now an eight week period in which people can comment on the final documents before they are submitted for examination by an independent planning inspector.

The plan also identifies the potential for creating 9,000 new jobs across the district.

This includes Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus, Heysham Port and land at the Heysham Gateway, the expansion of various current industrial and business parks, and a new “agri-business” site south of Galgate, clustered around a new Auction Mart. This could mean the relocation of the existing Auction Mart in Wyresdale Road.

The Local Plan documents, supporting information and details on how to comment are available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/ppc.

The deadline for responses is 5pm on Friday April 6.

Coun Janice Hanson, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and regeneration, said: “This plan looks ahead to where today’s children will live, work and raise families in 20-25 years.

“It sets out a strong vision for the future and one which I believe will enable people to thrive and prosper, wherever they live in the district.”

Anyone who doesn’t have access to the website can contact Lancaster City Council for a representation form, via email: planningpolicy@lancaster.gov.uk, phone: 01524 582383 or post: Regeneration and Planning, Planning and Housing Policy Team, Lancaster City Council, Lancaster Town Hall, PO Box 4, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ