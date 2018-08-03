Cuadrilla bid to frack at second well in Lancashire

Cuadrilla has today submitted an application to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy for consent to frack in its second horizontal shale gas exploration well at the Preston New Road site in Lancashire.

Consent to conduct hydraulic fracturing operations in the first horizontal exploration well on the site near Blackpool was granted last month.

The second horizontal well, drilled through the Upper Bowland shale at an approximate depth of 2,100m below the surface, extends laterally for some 750 metres through the shale gas reservoir and was completed in mid-July.

Gas exploration firm Cuadrilla expects to start hydraulic fracturing at Preston New Road within the next two months.

The decision to allow fracking at the site has been greeted with anger by protestors, who have accused the Government of riding roughshod over the feeling of local people by over-ruling Lancashire County Council..