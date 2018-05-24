Cash machine attack at Lancaster supermarket

A Lancaster supermarket came under attack in what is becoming an increasingly regular form of crime.

Booths in Scotforth was broken into in the early hours of Thursday, May 24.

It is understood that thieves broke a window to gain access to the cashpoint inside the supermarket in Scotforth Road, and then attempted to pull it out using a vehicle.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further information, and it is not yet clear whether anything was actually stolen.

These types of crimes are on the increase both locally and across the UK.

Last month, thieves used a stolen JCB to smash through the wall of the Co-Op in Carnforth in an attempt to steal the cash machine.

In March, thieves who tried to steal a cash machine from the Co-Op in Ingleton were thwarted after crashing the ATM into a parked car while towing it along on a rope.

There have been many reports from across the UK of similar attempts to steal cash machines from supermarkets.

More to follow...