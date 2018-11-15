Businessman "accidentally" opens up new brewery and craft beer pub in Lancaster

A homebrewing hobby and love of Belgian beer led a Lancaster businessman to “accidentally” open a brand new craft beer pub and brewery in the city.

Mike Dent launched Accidental Brewery on the first floor of The Old Stables in Bulk Street last month.

The new venture, which combines a “nano brewery” with an extensive craft beer offering, is situated above Mike’s existing business Ubertechs Ltd, which he has been running since 2006.

Originally from Heysham, Mike, 52, started brewing beer at home around three years ago.

He took some samples in to The Old Bear micropub in Bare, and received positive responses, so he then set about putting his ideas into action.

“I’d had this idea of running a craft beer place a while ago, as there wasn’t anyone else in Lancaster doing it at the time,” he said. “The property above Ubertechs became available, and I had to make a decision really and I just decided to go for it.”

Mike sourced equipment from Switzerland and the US to create the brewery set up, and installed a fibre glass floor.

The brewery is classed as a “nano-brewery” because it has less than 300 litres in capacity.

He then planned the rest of the space around the equipment.

“I’ve not seen anyone else doing a brewery on the first floor before,” Mike said.

“It’s been nice to be able to sell my own beer here and see people’s reactions to it.

“We’ve had a great response so far and people seem to like it, and people don’t know what to expect when they come up the stairs!”

Mike said his initial interest in craft beer came from Belgian beers and travelling down to Preston to get them.

In terms of the craft beer he sells at Accidental Brewery he said:

“I look for beers that I like myself. A lot of people haven’t heard of some of the breweries, so it’s been nice to bring something new in.

There’s been a lot of hard research!”

Mike has brewed eight different beers so far, some of which will feature on his rotating craft beer list.

“I decided to call it Accidental because it includes my name, Dent, and it was kind of an accident because I fell into the idea of doing it!”

Accidental Brewery is open Thursdays and Fridays between 6pm and 10pm, and Saturdays between 3pm and 10pm, with plans for extended hours in the future.