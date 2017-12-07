Business of year award for farm

A number of successful Garstang businesses were applauded and recognised at the Wyre Business Awards 2017.

Old Holly Farm on Cabus Nook Lane was awarded Rural Business of the Year.

In the last year, the farm has done 60 school visits showing what working in the farming industry is like.

Ian Pye, who runs the farm with wife Alison, said: “I was surprised to say the least because there are some really great businesses in Wyre.

“I thought just to get an invitation was good but I was really happy to win.”

The award follows Old Holly Farm receiving McDonald’s Farmer Innovation Award for 2016.

Independent Garstang Traders were presented with a Special Recognition Award.

Chairman of the Independent Garstang Traders, Luke Pollard, said: “It’s great to get recognition for the hard work from a few individual people.”

A Commitment to Education Award went to Ann Turner, principal of Myerscough College, with the college receiving a Special Recognition Award.

A Myerscough College spokesman said: “We take great pride at being at the very heart of the community in everything that we do.”

Coun Peter Murphy, from Wyre Council, said: “For a small borough we really do punch above our weight for investment and business success.”