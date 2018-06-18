Booths free hot drink scheme to be cut

Booths free coffee benefits - a staple of many people's days - are to be cut.

The Preston-based grocery chain has announced that it will no longer be offering free hot drinks for cardholders in its store cafes.

Cardholders will be able to get a free hot drink to take away - but only if they bring their own cup.

Cardholders who don't have their own cup will qualify for a half price drink.

A spokesman for the store said: "We are very much aware that the number of disposable coffee cups we give away is no longer sustainable for the environment or our business.

"As a result we are changing the free hot drink benefit. Cardholders will still be able to get a free hot drink from the coffee machine by simply bringing their own reusable cup and scanning the card at the till, alternatively we will offer cardholders half price takeaway hot drinks in a disposable cup.

"We are constantly working to improve the quality of our café experience and therefore we will no longer serve free hot drinks in the café.

"We will offer cardholders half price hot drinks with no food purchase required. Additionally we are introducing exclusive cardholder food offers in the café to enjoy."

The chain will also be introducing a recycling scheme for disposable coffee cups later in the year.

In recent months Booths has been struggling with a tough financial climate.

The company, which has stores across the North of England, was forced to call in accountants for a financial review last year after a difficult year.