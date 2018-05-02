Big award for little pub after a year in business

A micropub which has been open for just over a year has won Lunesdale CAMRA’s Pub of the Year Award 2018.

The family-run Little Bare in Princes Crescent, Bare, opened in March 2017 and immediately proved a big hit with locals and visitors.

The business, which is run by the McCann family, prides itself on supplying craft and cask beer from brewers from all corners of the UK.

The Lunesdale Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) presented a certificate to the team on Thursday April 19.

Barry Young, branch chairman, said he was “gobsmacked” when he first visited the pub.

He added: “In a year, they have built up a good community spirit and sold 515 different cask ales.”

Nick McCann said: “A big thank you to CAMRA and to our customers.

“It’s worth remembering that without CAMRA we wouldn’t be here.

“Also a thank you to the brewers who have supplied some marvellous beer.”

The Little Bare is an example of a micro-pub.

The term doesn’t have a precise definition, but they are generally small, with a limited range of products and no food, recorded music or machines.

