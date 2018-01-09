Bay radio becomes Heart in March after takeover

The Bay radio will become Heart Radio after a company buy out by Global Media and Entertainment Group.

The group, which acquired The Bay and Lakeland Radio radio stations from CN Group in November 2017, is refusing to say whether jobs in Lancaster will be affected by the takeover.

It has announced it will launch Heart across North Lancashire and Cumbria, and Smooth in the Lake District in March 2018. Ashley Tabor OBE, founder & executive president of Global, said: “This is an exciting moment for Global as we continue to grow our coverage across the UK and continue our successful strategy of national brands delivered locally.

“ We’ve wanted to introduce Heart and Smooth to more listeners across the North West for some time and so it’s fantastic we’re able to do this in 2018.”