Bay Business Awards launch to celebrate the business and people across Lancaster and Morecambe

The Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor are very proud to be launching the inaugural Bay Business Awards.

Sponsored by Lancaster and Morecambe College and Premier Business Care, these awards have been formulated to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate all the businesses, and the people who work within them, across Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area.

If you are proud of your business’s growth, innovation or contribution to the community, we want to hear from you.

You may have an apprentice, manager or team member within your company who is a high achiever, committed to excellence. Why not put them forward for an extra special award?

What makes your business stand out from the crowd? How do you attract new footfall or keep the loyalty of your existing customers? Which is the best leisure destination, eatery, hotel, or beauty business in the area? We want to hear from you now.

The categories and criteria for nomination are shown here. Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers, employees and customers.

To nominate, go to www.baybusinessawards.co.uk, and complete the entry form. Attach any additional information and visual references you want the judges to take into consideration, and post to The Bay Business Awards, c/o Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP or email us at

competitions@lmnews.co.uk by Friday September 28th 2018.

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of judges representing the business sector. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Globe Arena on Thursday November 15th when the winners will be announced.

Don’t delay, nominate today!