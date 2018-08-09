£5.3m project aim is to keep costs down

Electricity North West is trialling a range of cooling techniques at 100 substations across the region, including two in Morecambe and one in Lancaster, to prepare the electricity network for renewable energy and keep costs down for customers.

The trial is all part of a £5.3 million pioneering project called Celsius, which is the first of its kind in Great Britain.

Techniques such as improved ventilation, heat extraction fans and alternative kinds of material for filling cable trenches, will cool down substations and help get more out of the substation equipment.

The sites were chosen to be representative of the majority of substation types and locations across Great Britain and include 72 sites in Greater Manchester, 19 sites in Lancashire and nine sites in Cumbria.

At the same time Electricity North West will carry out a series of surveys to find out what customers living near the substations think of the new techniques. The Celsius project runs until March 2020.

Find out more at www.enwl.co.uk/celsius.