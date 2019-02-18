100 summer jobs are available at Windermere Lake Cruises - here's how to apply

​Do you enjoy cruising along Lake Windermere during a holiday or weekend away?

How would you like to work for the company that runs them?

100 summer jobs are available at Windermere Lake Cruises

One hundred summer jobs will shortly be available at Windermere Lake Cruises.

This year, those roles will be available from March right through until November at the attraction’s Bowness, Ambleside and Lakeside piers.

Weather permitting, the recruitment event will take place on board the attraction’s most iconic boat, the MV Tern (picture inset).

The vacancies include roles for onboard crew members, ticket office staff, café and restaurant positions, retail assistants, along with self-drive and rowing boat hire attendants.

A new taster video has been published which offers a glimpse into the variety of jobs on offer.

Anybody interested in taking a summer role with Windermere Lake Cruises is being invited to find out more before applying, by attending an open day at Bowness Piers, Lake Road, Bowness.

It runs from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday February 24.

How can I apply?

Anyone interested in the summer jobs should complete an application form, which can be downloaded here, and post it to: Windermere Lake Cruises Ltd., Winander House, Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria LA23 3HE.