Business completes Lancaster office switch in bid to reduce its environmental impact

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster firm has relocated its Lancaster office as part of its strategy to reduce its environmental impact and create modern workspaces that inspire employees.

Accountancy and advisory firm, MHA, has moved to a two-storey, 4,200 sq ft office at Mannin Way on Lancaster Business Park, with staff relocating from its Lancaster office at St Mary’s Gate.

The firm has worked with office interior design and fit-out company Claremont to refurbish the new office in a way that creates vibrant, flexible space and also mitigates its impact on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Gordon, partner and regional chair for MHA, said: “There are two major drivers behind the review of our current office provision. One is the need to create an office environment that’s more aligned to modern working, enabling us to attract, inspire and retain the best talent.

MHA partners Adam Parton, Jenny McCabe, Colin Johnson and Rachel Marsdin.

“The other is our commitment to our ESG strategy and ensuring our buildings and working practices achieve a better environmental performance, and support our carbon reduction journey. Our new office at Lancaster Business Park achieves both of these aims and we’re pleased to have completed the move.”

More than 90 per cent of waste generated from the project has been diverted away from landfill through reuse and recycling. Local supply chains were used on the fit-out, while all fabrics and products were selected from UK manufacturers with sustainability and environmental accreditations provided.