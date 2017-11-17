Burrito bar’s Alice in Wonderland and Escape Rooms fun

A new burrito cafe near Heysham has joined in with a craze sweeping the nation.

JG’s Burrito Bar at Middleton will open three new escape rooms – the first one before Christmas.

Escape rooms - which challenge groups of people to solve puzzles to free themselves from a room similar to TV show ‘The Crystal Maze’ – also opened earlier this year on North Road in Lancaster and at the Park Hotel in Morecambe.

JG’s ‘Clue HQ’ escape game is similar to centres in Manchester, Blackpool, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The burrito bar at Heysham Business Park, Middleton Road, also includes an Alice in Wonderland-themed afternoon tea room called ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ which opens with a Mad Hatter’s tea party on Saturday (November 18).

Jack Graham from JG’s said: “It’s going really well, we’re always busy and we’re looking forward to getting the escape rooms up and running.”