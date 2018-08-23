Bullied Heysham schoolgirl’s Miss Junior Teen bid

A schoolgirl who was targeted by bullies who called her fat and ugly has been crowned Miss Junior Teen Morecambe.

Alisha Jae Dixon of Heysham will be competing on October 21 to see if she can become Miss Junior Teen Great Britain.

She will also be hosting a table sale/ fun day on September 29 at The Cumberland View Hotel in Morecambe to raise money for children’s charity, ‘Together for Short Lives’. Alisha is also trying to get donations of food to collect and take to the local food banks.

She took part in Morecambe Carnival 2018 and was on the bud float during the procession.

Alisha said: “I hope to give back as much as I can in the way of charity work.”

Contact Alisha through her Facebook page ‘Miss Junior Teen Morecambe’ or email kerrydavies87@hotmail.co.uk.