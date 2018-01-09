Britain’s biggest family feature in new TV programme

A new Channel 4 show has aired featuring Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords who live in Morecambe.

Mum Sue, 42 and dad Noel, 47, welcomed their 20th baby Archie to the family last September, joining other children Chris, 28, Sophie, 24, Chloe, 22, Jack, 20, Daniel, 18, Luke, 17, Millie, 16, Katie, 15, James, 14, Ellie, 12, Aimee, 11, Josh, 10, Max, nine, Tillie, seven, Oscar, six, Casper, five, Hallie, two, and Phoebe, 18 months. The Radfords don’t claim benefits, apart from child benefit and to feed their large family, run Faraday’s pie shop on Heysham Road, Heysham.

As well as Sue’s latest pregnancy, the show ‘20 kids and counting’ features a family trip to Florida to celebrate Sue and Noel’s 25th wedding anniversary.

The show can be viewed on All 4.