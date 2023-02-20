At a press briefing at Lancashire Police headquarters at Hutton this afternoon Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson broke the news and said: “This is not the outcome any of us would have wanted.”

In a prepared statement he told the media: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

Nicola Bulley was missing for more than three weeks.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s. We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The case is now being handled by HM Coroner.”

Another senior officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables, read out a statement on behalf of Nicola’s family.

ACC Peter Lawson and DCS Pauline Stables read out statements at today's press briefing.

It said: “Our Family Liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.

“And it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They again, have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profiles. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

“Do the press and other media channels and so called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children's lives.

“To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you. The community support in St Michael's, friends', neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends you know who you are. Thank you.

“Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.