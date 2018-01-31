Brave Overton boy in bid to help others ahead of World Cancer Day

The family of a boy who is battling brain cancer are urging others to look for potential symptoms ahead of World Cancer Day.

Reece Holt, from Overton, is currently battling a rare brain tumour, Malignant Anaplastic Astrocytoma.

His charity, Team Reece, has been set up to help other children who also have brain cancer.

Mum of Reece, Rachel O’Neil, wants to raise awareness of childhood cancers ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

The day aims to unite people in the fight against cancer.

“Earlier intervention really does increase survival rates,” said the mum-of-two.

“It is so important to recognise the signs and symptoms.”

The Grace Kelly Ladybird Trust, in memory of Grace, gives out symptoms of childhood cancer:

“White glow to pupil, headaches, early morning vomiting, change in behaviour, abnormal movements, back pain, new limp or persistent pain of any location, blood in urine, increased bleeding or bruising, exhaustion, recurrent viral illnesses, weight loss, night sweats, pale appearance or swollen stomach.”

More can be found here

Reece is currently receiving immunotherapy treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

The treatment is a new trial to boost Reece’s immune system after his tumour came back last year.

The 12-year-old’s treatment has been delayed due to the amount of seizures he has experienced.

“Reece is okay for now, he has only had one seizure today, that sounds awful but he was having up to 22 a day,” said Rachel.

“They are called partial focus seizures, it is almost like he is having a stroke.

“The left side of his face drops and he feels a bit sick.

“But we had another stable scan which is fab but he’s still having seizures daily which we now believe to be a neurological side effect of the immunotherapy,” said Rachel.

“If we can’t get the seizures sorted we may have to stop the trial and then there would be very little options left.”

The family hope Reece, who goes to Lancaster Royal Grammar School, reacts well to the additional anti-seizure medication.

To find out more Reece’s progress please visit here