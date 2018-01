A boy was taken to hospital after a collision on Penny Street this morning (January 26).

Police were called to an incident at around 8.38am on Friday outside the Toll House Inn after reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

North West Ambulance arrived at the scene at around 8.21am.

The incident involved a silver KIA cee’d and a boy who suffered minor injuries.

The boy was taken to hospital by relatives later.