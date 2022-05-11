Boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by a van in Morecambe

Police said the boy was amongst a group of children crossing Westgate after coming off the cycle track.

The 10-year-old boy was then hit by a van whilst crossing the road.

The air ambulance was seen landing in the area of Westgate where the accident happened.

Police are investigating after an accident in Morecambe in which a 10-year-old boy was injured.

Police said they closed the road at the junction of Westgate and White Lund Road at 4.20pm on Tuesday.

The road had to be closed mainly to facilitate the air ambulance landing and for the boy to be treated at the roadside.

The boy was airlifted to Manchester Children’s Hospital with a head and a leg injury.

Police said the boy was not believed to have serious injuries.

The van involved was recovered by police and no arrests have been made.

The roads were reopened at 6.58pm.