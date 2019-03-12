Boxing: Smart Alex impresses on latest Coastal show

Coastal ABC held an action-packed amateur boxing show at Smokey O’Connors on Saturday night.

The club’s rising star Alex MacMillan was one of the big winners.

The 15-year-old, the younger brother of Morecambe’s rising professional Reece MacMillan made it five victories from his seven fights by getting the better of Kieran Butler.

MacMillan picked up a unanimous decision win against the North West Boys’ Club champion.

Joseph Doran also picked up a unanimous decision victory for Frank Harrington’s West End Road club.

Marcus Burrows and Dan James came out on the wrong end of a couple of controversial decisions.

Arguably the fight of the night was Tyler O’Neil’s first amateur bout.

The 17-year-old was involved in a thrilling contest, the third round especially dramatic. O’Neil was unlucky to lose out on a majority decision in a very close fight.

There were also several skills bouts on the card.

The show was supported by Coastal club sponsors Marcus Harrington of Fusion Peri Peri in Heysham and Cross Bay Brewery.

For more information on Coastal ABC call Frank Harrington on 07789 261768.

The gym’s former amateur fighter Bob Rowntree is closing in on a professional debut having signed with Manchester-based manager Kieran Farrell.

The Marsh boxer, a former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil, is hoping to have his first fight in the summer.