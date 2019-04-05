Boxer Nelson is national champion

Nelson Birchall with brothers William and Leighton.
Morecambe’s Nelson Birchall is celebrating after winning the National Junior Championships at 44kg.

The youngster, who trains at Sharpstyle Amateur Boxing Club, Blackpool, defeated Alfie Hedges, of Pinewood, courtesy of a split decision.

Earlier, Birchall had won through to the final by beating John Kerrigan, of Steel City, also by a split decision.

The young boxer will now go forward to a selection camp for England. Birchall is from a boxing family, his brothers William and Leighton also box and his cousin is the WBC International featherweight champion Isaac Lowe.