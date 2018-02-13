Booths supermarkets donate £4k to Lancaster hospice

Four supermarkets have raised £4k for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

Booths stores across Lancashire gave the Slyne Road charity a cash boost thanks to their carrier bag charges.

These funds have been raised by the tax levied on their charge for carrier bags, priced at 5p.

Staff within each store were able to choose three local worthy causes to share the funds with and St John’s were lucky enough to be nominated by four separate Booths stores – Kirkby Lonsdale, Carnforth, Scotforth and Kendal.

Booths as a business have 28 stores, each donating £3000 to worthy causes – £84,000 across all stores.

Jo Humphrey, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “We were so excited to receive such a fantastic donation from these Booths stores – we are touched that the staff have chosen St John’s as one of their beneficiaries.

“This money will go directly to helping patients and their families in North Lancashire and South Lakes area when they need it most.”

“St John’s was a popular choice amongst the colleagues in store as it was deemed a very worthy local cause, with many staff knowing of someone who had been touched by the care at St John’s,” said Jonathan Metcalfe, trading manager at Booths, Kendal.

“We were more than happy to make this donation.”

St John’s Hospice is a local charity supporting patients and families in North Lancashire and the South Lakes since 1986. Serving a population of more than 250,000 people, the charity are specialists in palliative care for a range of life shortening conditions.

Having a life shortening condition does not mean that quality of daily life should suffer.

The charity’s experienced team of specialists work together with patients to make sure they are getting the care and support they need to live their life the way they want to, as much as possible.

If you would like to help St John’s by donating some money, some time, support, goods for our shops or anything at all that you think could help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch on 01524 382538 or visit www.sjhospice.org.uk.