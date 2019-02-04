Boost for Morecambe charity as deal is agreed on new building

A Morecambe charity is celebrating after negotiations to buy new accommodation were successful.

A Breath for Life hyperbaric chamber, which treats numerous medical conditions, has agreed to purchase the Holistic Centre next door to the charity, and once conveyance is completed it will be full steam ahead.

Plans to develop the Holistic Centre will include a reception area with a comfortable waiting room where refreshments will be available.

This will be a relief for families travelling from elsewhere to find the waiting area was in their own car. At present everyone is crowded into a small working place which has never been ideal. In addition there will be a clinical room in which operators can store, clean and maintain medical equipment.

The remaining units will take time and money to develop. The charity aims to make full use of the space available for young adults with various forms of disability.

They hope to continue along the theme established by the late Diane Grainger in providing facilities and support for the young disabled.

A gym with suitable adjusted, safe equipment will be welcome as modern gym equipment is not suitable for those less able.

This will be a social club for disabled youngsters along with a juice bar and cafe.

The charity has support from local man Graham Hicks, Britain’s strongest man. Graham used the hyperbaric chamber in preparation for the contest in January in Sheffield, including an hour in the chamber the day before the competition. Oxygen is a natural anti biotic, and also stimulates the production of stem cells which are essential for repair of injured tissues.

There are many conditions which improve once oxygen therapy is initiated.