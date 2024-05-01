Book containing never before seen material from Lancaster’s Great Hall hits the shelves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this fab new edition, you can read about Blondie’s backstage antics, the Bob Geldof faux pas, an impromptu audience/band tug of war, and the mysterious disappearance of the Great Hall sign. Enjoy over 50 more amazing previously unseen photos, rediscovered documents, and lots of fan memorabilia. Within its 400 large format, fact-filled pages are all the never-before-seen images and unique revelations that were in earlier editions, and then some. This is a book that really does pack a punch – and a very big one at that! For those who have not yet had the privilege of owning this unique book, here’s your chance.

When Rock Went to College is the rollercoaster story of a musical phenomenon. From Queen and Paul McCartney, to Blondie and Bob Marley, for 15 years some of the greatest music legends of all time performed right on the doorstep in front of amazed students and music fans – in little old Lancaster.

Each act, artiste, event and mishap is revealed here for all to enjoy, illustrated with professional posters and photos, letters and tickets. For those who were there, this is a nostalgia-fest, a chance to re-live those heady times. For those too young (or too square!) to have been there, marvel at a truly unique part of the history of Lancaster and the whole of the North West. Edition 3 also includes even more revelations from Barry Lucas – event promoter, blagger and rebel with a cause. Now he could tell you a thing or two … Meanwhile, other insider tales are provided by BBC bosses, national record labels and band crews.

And where would it all have been without the thousands of loyal giggers? Well, they certainly haven’t been forgotten in the book either. After an appeal for stories and memories, fans came forward with their personal accounts, which are sure to amuse and delight, as well as evoking fond memories. Tickets were bought from outlets across the North West, pulling audiences from well beyond Lancaster – Kendal, Preston, Blackpool and East Lancashire. This book is as perfect for the original vinyl generation as it is for the current one – great music and the vinyl sound never date!

While Lancaster University in the 70s and 80s kept its distance from the phenomenon that was playing out in the Great Hall, the uni is now recognising just how big a thing it all was, and can see how it cemented the institution’s place in the heart of the local community. It is with their support that this expanded publication has been made possible, and the authors and publisher are very grateful for their contribution. And who knows, maybe one day, rock will come back to college!