Bollards act as good deterrent near Lancaster playing fields

Bollards installed next to playing fields have helped to stop anti-social gathering of cars at night, say residents.

The bollards were put in place by Lancaster City Council alongside rough ground next to the football pavilion on the Royal Albert Playing Fields, after a request from Coun Abi Mills on behalf of local residents.

The plea came after numerous anti-social behaviour reports to both the police and the city council.

Within days of the residents contacting Coun Mills, the council agreed to install bollards.

A resident said: “Council crews attended within a week and listened to residents’ considerations as to where the bollards were best placed in order to accommodate legitimate access and use. We are relieved with the installation of the bollards, as they have deterred anti-social gathering of vehicles in the evenings”.

Green Party city councillor Abi Mills is now working with the council to have an accessible parking space available at the spot.