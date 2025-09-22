Bodycare to shut all remaining stores this week – including seven in Lancashire
The retailer, known for selling health, beauty, and household products at discount prices, will disappear from Britain’s high streets by Saturday.
The closures will result in the loss of 444 jobs across the country.
In Lancashire, seven stores will shut their doors for the final time.
These include:
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Burnley
- Chorley
- Clitheroe
- Lancaster
- Preston
- Poulton-le-Fylde
The news marks the end of more than 50 years of trading for Bodycare, which was first established in 1970 in Skelmersdale.
The company built a reputation for offering affordable toiletries and cosmetics, often undercutting larger high street rivals.
But like many retailers, Bodycare faced intense competition from online shopping, supermarkets, and budget chains such as Home Bargains and B&M.
High street footfall struggles and rising costs added further pressure.
Administrators had hoped to find a buyer to keep the business alive, but no rescue deal materialised, prompting the final round of closures this week.
In total, 56 stores will shut across the UK, from Barrow-in-Furness to Walthamstow, and from Dundee to Swindon.
The closure of the Lancashire stores will leave a noticeable gap on the county’s high streets, particularly in towns where Bodycare has been a fixture for decades.