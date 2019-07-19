Body of man in his 30s found in woodland in Morecambe

The body of a man was found in woodland in Morecambe on Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Newlands Road at around 8.45pm.

Eye witness reports on social media said two ambulances, two ambulance cars, seven police cars and a police van were at the scene at one stage.

Police said the death was non-suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.41pm last night to reports of a sudden death in Morecambe.

“It was reported that the body of a man had been found on woodland on Newlands Road.

“Officers attended but sadly the man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.”