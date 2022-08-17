Body of man found at house in Morecambe
The body of a man has been found at a house in Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:39 am
Police were called to West End Road just after 6am on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly after 6am to a report of a concern for welfare at an address on West End Road in Morecambe.
“Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”