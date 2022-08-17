Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to West End Road just after 6am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly after 6am to a report of a concern for welfare at an address on West End Road in Morecambe.

“Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a house in West End Road. Photo: Google Street View

